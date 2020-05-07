Universal Electronics Reports Results for the First Quarter 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

“We entered 2020 with the strongest foundation in our history, having devoted 2019 to ongoing technology development and the implementation of strategic initiatives to improve profitability,” said Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO. “As a result, we are better positioned to address challenging macro-economic conditions.”

“Our hallmark innovation continues to generate leading technology and create competitive advantages for both UEI and our customers, particularly in today’s environment. For example, our QuickSet® Cloud platform enables easy self-installation, which has provided a true benefit to our subscription broadcast customers. Our voice technology enables near-touchless control in both the home and hospitality channels for entertainment and energy management. It is these types of desirable product features, combined with positive home entertainment trends, that are driving our customers to remain committed to their product development strategies while adapting to a fast-changing market. In fact, our engineers continue to work with major customers on exciting new projects that we expect to formally unveil later this year and early next year.”

“UEI has become stronger during difficult economic times in the past, and we plan to do so again. We remain dedicated to excellence and are confident we will continue to generate long-term shareholder value.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31: 2020 Compared to 2019

GAAP net sales were $151.8 million, compared to $184.2 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $152.0 million, compared to $182.7 million.

GAAP gross margins were 28.3%, compared to 21.7%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 30.9%, compared to 25.8%.

GAAP operating income was $8.0 million, compared to $1.7 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $15.0 million, compared to $14.6 million.

GAAP net income was $5.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.0 million or $0.07 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $11.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.82 per diluted share.

At March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $58.9 million.

Bryan Hackworth, UEI’s CFO, stated, “In the first quarter of 2020, we generated strong gross margins and improved operating margins, even though revenue was disrupted by unforeseen events. In China, our labor pool is back to pre-shutdown levels, and our factories in both China and Mexico are producing at required capacity. Overall, UEI is prepared to manage through uncertain times by leveraging our diverse customer base, manufacturing facilities in two hemispheres, deep supplier partnerships, and strong balance sheet.”

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2020, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $193.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020 are expected to range from $0.99 to $1.09, compared to a GAAP loss per share of $0.37 in the second quarter of 2019.

For the second quarter of 2020, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $193.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to range from $0.84 to $0.94, compared to Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.83 in the second quarter of 2019. The second quarter 2020 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share estimate excludes $0.15 per share related to, among other things, excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, changes in contingent consideration relating to acquisitions, reversal of social insurance accruals related to the 2018 sale of our Guangzhou factory, restructuring costs, foreign currency gains and losses and the related tax impact of these adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures, please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located elsewhere in this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP information as additional information for its operating results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI, for budget planning purposes, and for making operational and financial decisions and believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, help investors evaluate UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business trends of competitors and other companies.

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the revenue impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and the impact of stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and costs of implementing countermeasures to mitigate this impact, excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss on the sale of our Ohio call center, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions and employee related restructuring costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding costs incurred related to implementing countermeasures to mitigate the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S., stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to acquisitions and employee related restructuring and other costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the aforementioned items, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax effects of all adjustments as well as the effect of certain net deferred tax adjustments. Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share-related data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,927 $ 74,302 Accounts receivable, net 137,094 139,198 Contract assets 9,911 12,579 Inventories 142,243 145,135 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,427 6,733 Income tax receivable 1,573 805 Total current assets 356,175 378,752 Property, plant and equipment, net 85,304 90,732 Goodwill 48,416 48,447 Intangible assets, net 19,284 19,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,359 19,826 Deferred income taxes 4,078 4,409 Other assets 2,618 2,163 Total assets $ 534,234 $ 564,159 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 89,558 $ 102,588 Line of credit 78,000 68,000 Accrued compensation 31,837 43,668 Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties 9,000 9,766 Accrued income taxes 6,693 6,989 Other accrued liabilities 31,081 35,445 Total current liabilities 246,169 266,456 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease obligations 14,069 15,639 Contingent consideration 195 4,349 Deferred income taxes 2,461 1,703 Income tax payable 1,368 1,600 Other long-term liabilities 13 13 Total liabilities 264,275 289,760 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,255,522 and 24,118,088 shares issued on March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 243 241 Paid-in capital 291,350 288,338 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,343,366 and 10,174,199 shares on March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (284,108 ) (277,817 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (29,790 ) (22,781 ) Retained earnings 292,264 286,418 Total stockholders’ equity 269,959 274,399 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 534,234 $ 564,159

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 151,778 $ 184,163 Cost of sales 108,837 144,289 Gross profit 42,941 39,874 Research and development expenses 7,898 6,791 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,997 31,420 Operating income (loss) 8,046 1,663 Interest income (expense), net (632 ) (1,206 ) Other income (expense), net (348 ) (466 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 7,066 (9 ) Provision for income taxes 1,220 996 Net income (loss) $ 5,846 $ (1,005 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.42 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.41 $ (0.07 ) Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 13,960 13,827 Diluted 14,211 13,827

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,846 $ (1,005 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,498 8,019 Provision for bad debts 237 3 Deferred income taxes 835 2,966 Shares issued for employee benefit plan 527 347 Employee and director stock-based compensation 2,303 1,918 Performance-based common stock warrants 184 434 Loss on sale of Ohio call center 712 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets 2,060 (14,056 ) Inventories 1,609 (3,982 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 118 735 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (28,969 ) 3,017 Accrued income taxes (1,307 ) (2,943 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (8,347 ) (4,547 ) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (1,986 ) (2,800 ) Acquisitions of intangible assets (1,270 ) (653 ) Payment on sale of Ohio call center (500 ) — Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (3,756 ) (3,453 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities: Borrowings under line of credit 25,000 25,000 Repayments on line of credit (15,000 ) (20,000 ) Treasury stock purchased (6,291 ) (1,215 ) Contingent consideration payments in connection with business combinations (3,091 ) (4,251 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 618 (466 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,890 ) 154 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (15,375 ) (8,312 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 74,302 53,207 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 58,927 $ 44,895 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 1,384 $ 1,942 Interest paid $ 637 $ 1,186

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net sales: Net sales – GAAP $ 151,778 $ 184,163 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (1,916 ) Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 184 434 Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales $ 151,962 $ 182,681 Cost of sales: Cost of sales – GAAP $ 108,837 $ 144,289 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (5,410 ) Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) (2,915 ) (3,272 ) Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) (570 ) — Stock-based compensation expense (74 ) (28 ) Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) (66 ) (120 ) Employee related restructuring (204 ) — Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales 105,008 135,459 Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit $ 46,954 $ 47,222 Gross margin: Gross margin – GAAP 28.3 % 21.7 % Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — % 2.1 % Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 0.1 % 0.2 % Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 2.0 % 1.7 % Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) 0.4 % — % Stock-based compensation expense 0.0 % 0.0 % Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) 0.0 % 0.1 % Employee related restructuring 0.1 % — % Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin 30.9 % 25.8 % Operating expenses: Operating expenses – GAAP $ 34,895 $ 38,211 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (724 ) Stock-based compensation expense (2,229 ) (1,890 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,395 ) (1,401 ) Change in contingent consideration 963 (1,062 ) Employee related restructuring and other costs (237 ) (515 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 31,997 $ 32,619

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating income: Operating income – GAAP $ 8,046 $ 1,663 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — 4,218 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 184 434 Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 2,915 3,272 Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) 570 — Stock-based compensation expense 2,303 1,918 Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) 66 120 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,395 1,401 Change in contingent consideration (963 ) 1,062 Employee related restructuring and other costs 441 515 Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income $ 14,957 $ 14,603 Adjusted pro forma operating income as a percentage of net sales 9.8 % 8.0 % Net income (loss): Net income (loss) – GAAP $ 5,846 $ (1,005 ) Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — 4,218 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 184 434 Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 2,915 3,272 Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) 570 — Stock-based compensation expense 2,303 1,918 Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) 66 120 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,395 1,401 Change in contingent consideration (963 ) 1,062 Employee related restructuring and other costs 441 515 Foreign currency (gain) loss 296 403 Income tax provision on adjustments (1,542 ) (2,761 ) Other income tax adjustments (5) — 1,772 Adjusted Non-GAAP net income $ 11,511 $ 11,349 Diluted shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: GAAP 14,211 13,827 Adjusted Non-GAAP 14,211 13,920 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share – GAAP $ 0.41 $ (0.07 ) Total adjustments $ 0.40 $ 0.89 Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.82

(1) The three months ended March 31, 2019 includes incremental revenues and costs directly attributable to the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs implemented in 2018 on goods manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. as well as costs incurred for the movement of factory equipment and other costs of countermeasures undertaken by the company to modify its manufacturing operations and supply chain. (2) The three months ended March 31, 2020 includes excess manufacturing overhead costs incurred as we temporarily shut-down our China-based factories as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional excess manufacturing overhead has been incurred for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 due to the expansion of our manufacturing facility in Mexico where products destined for the U.S. market will be manufactured. These products destined for the U.S. market were previously manufactured in China. (3) Includes the loss recorded on the sale of our Ohio call center in February 2020. (4) Consists of depreciation related to the mark-up from cost to fair value of fixed assets acquired in business combinations. (5) The three months ended March 31, 2019 includes net deferred tax asset adjustments resulting from a lower statutory tax rate due to tax incentives at one of our China factories.

