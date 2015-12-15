Vindex Appoints Former Yum! Brands Executive as Chief Financial Officer

New CFO to Oversee Financial Operations Amidst Company Growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#esports—Vindex, the leading global esports and technology company, today announced former Yum! Brands executive Keith Siegner as its new Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Keith will lead global finance operations for Vindex and its subsidiaries, esports operations company Esports Engine and physical and digital gaming network Belong Gaming Arenas.





“We are successfully building a world-class leadership team that is executing at the highest level in the midst of a growth cycle and global expansion,” said Mike Sepso, Vindex CEO and Co-Founder. “Keith’s extensive experience of building a global financial organization at a publicly traded company will be an invaluable resource to us as we continue to grow our company and business operations.”

Siegner served as the Vice President, Investor Relations, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Treasurer at Yum! Brands, which included leading the capital markets, global cash management, and risk finance teams. Siegner was a senior banking executive in equity research for 15 years at Credit Suisse and UBS Securities, where he was Executive Director prior to joining Yum! Brands. He began his career at Arthur Andersen in the International Tax Consulting Division. Siegner is both a CPA and CFA, and his experience blends a unique combination of building global financial operations for complex public enterprises, investor relations, and corporate strategy.

“Esports and the gaming industry at-large are quickly becoming the dominant form of media in the digitally connected attention economy. This points to long-term, sustainable growth in an industry that is still navigating the digital transition and in need of more developed infrastructure and technology,” said newly appointed Vindex CFO, Keith Siegner. “Vindex is optimally positioned to continue playing an essential and leading role in shaping the future of the industry, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Siegner’s hire comes amidst a year of positive growth for the company. Vindex has seen its workforce double over the past year as the company expands its market share in esports and gaming content operations. Esports Engine produced more than 700 tournament broadcast days, totaling over 2,200 broadcasts and live event hours in 2020 alone. Meanwhile, Belong Gaming Arenas plans to open its first locations in the U.S. in 2021.

