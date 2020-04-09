Virtual Reality Sector Witnesses Rising Interest as COVID-19 Keeps Public at Home – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified Virtual Reality as one of the key sectors seeing growth opportunities during the Coronavirus pandemic

With a new interest in home entertainment of all kinds, this is an opportunity for creators of virtual and augmented reality systems to promote their products. Although most museums and other cultural institutions are closed due to Coronavirus, many have made virtual tours of their exhibitions available which allows members of the public to experience them from the safety of their homes. Virtual and augmented reality tools have also proved useful in the medical field, as they allow researchers to manipulate 3D virus models and exploit hidden weaknesses in them.

