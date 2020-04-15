Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2020 under IFRS

IT Services Revenues2&3 in Constant Currency grew by 3.9% for the year

EPS for the year grew at 11.2% YOY

BANGALORE, India & EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights of the Results

Results for the Year ended March 31, 2020:

Gross Revenue was Rs 610.2 billion ($8.1 billion 1 ), an increase of 4.2% YoY

IT Services Segment Revenue was at $8,256.2 million, grew at 1.7% YoY

Non-GAAP 2&3 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 3.9% YoY

IT Services Operating Margin 4 for the year was at 18.1%, an expansion of 0.2% YoY

for the year was at 18.1%, an expansion of 0.2% YoY Net Income for the year was Rs 97.2 billion ($1.3 billion 1 ), an increase of 8.0% YoY

EPS for the year was Rs 16.67 ($0.221) per share and grew 11.2% YoY

Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2020:

Gross Revenue was Rs 157.1 billion ($2.1 billion 1 ), an increase of 4.7% YoY

IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,073.7 million, a decrease of 1.0% QoQ

Non-GAAP 3 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 0.4% QoQ

IT Services Operating Margin4 for the quarter was at 17.6%, a decrease of 0.8% QoQ

Net Income for the quarter was Rs 23.3 billion ($308.5 million 1 ), a decrease of 6.3% YoY

EPS for the quarter was Rs 4.09 ($0.051) per share, a decrease of 1.1% YoY

The Board has not recommended any final dividend. The interim dividend of Rs 1 declared by the Board at its meeting held on January 14, 2020 shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2019-20. Thus, the total dividend for the financial year 2019-20 remains Rs 1 per equity share

Performance for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2020

Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Managing Director said, “In these unprecedented times, I am extremely proud of how the Wipro team has come together and worked 24/7 to ensure the safety and well-being of each other while continuing to serve our clients. We hope that all of us stay safe and strong during these tough times. We are confident that our broad portfolio of services and our ability to execute to our commitments makes us well-positioned to gain market share.”

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “The quarters ahead seem challenging and require a tremendous response on costs. We also anticipate our working capital to increase, but our strong balance sheet provides us the confidence that we will emerge stronger and better. Further, due to the volatility in the external environment, we have decided not to provide a quarterly guidance on revenues.”

We estimate that the IT Services Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were negatively impacted by COVID-19 by approximately $14 -$16 million5 (0.7%-0.8% of revenues). Due to the uncertainty around the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not have visibility into the extent to which it will disrupt our operations, and we have decided to not provide revenue guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. We anticipate that we will resume providing revenue guidance when we have increased certainty of both demand and supply side factors.

IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning deals globally as described below:

Wipro has won a multi-year engagement in Mexico with one of the world’s largest Spanish language media companies to redefine their workplace experience. This engagement enables their digital strategy to deliver enhanced user experience and move to a flexible and secure model leveraging VirtuaDesk™, Wipro’s digital IP, and security expertise. Wipro will also leverage its deep media expertise and innovation to enable the client in their long-term business objectives.

A large US-based healthcare company has awarded Wipro a multi-year contract to transform its contact center operations using Design Thinking, AI Automation & Analytics leveraging Wipro HOLMES™ and other digital technologies.

A multinational professional services firm has awarded Wipro a Digital Workspace Services contract under which Wipro will provide IT support and transform the end user experience for its employees globally, leveraging its design-led approach.

Wipro has won a multi-year engagement with a top Australian utility company for modernizing their core back-office platform leveraging SAP S/4 HANA digital core. This program will enable the client to consolidate and streamline their Corporate Finance, Supply Chain & Procurement functions in a single integrated platform.

Wipro continued to partner with our customers during COVID-19, some examples of how we collaborated are below:

Our customer, an American food service, facilities, and uniform services provider caters to over 5000 client locations across the US, majority of which are now inaccessible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s Chief Growth Officer collaborated with Wipro to map nursing homes in these locations that may be in dire need of help and which could be serviced by the local task teams. We successfully developed a Google Distance Matrix API based solution to map the top 10 service locations that could aid nursing homes in their serviceable regions. Especially for the New York state nursing homes that are more severely affected than most, we could provide same day location mapping results for priority outreach. This solution now has the ability to cover all nursing homes, enabling our customer to take its humanitarian effort nationwide.

One of the European governments recently announced multi-billion in loans for corporates to avail during the COVID-19 crisis. Within a span of 3 days, we helped our customer, one of the largest banks in Europe, update and go-live with their loan processing applications to ensure their corporate customers’ businesses stay up and running. These applications can now process interest-free loans in just 15 minutes, and so far, nearly 10,000 of the bank’s corporate customers have benefited immensely.

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, we helped our customer, a Postal Services company in Middle East, launch a special medicine delivery service as a part of the government’s quick response for citizens.

Even amidst the operational issues posed by the pandemic, we were able to help our client, a clothing retailer in South Africa, successfully go-live with a large Oracle retail implementation. This is an example of a 100% ‘remote’ cutover, and has enabled the client to optimize its operations significantly to serve their customers.

Analyst Recognition

Wipro was recognized as the “Star Performer of the year” in Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ Service Provider of the Year awards

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe, David Groombridge, 25 Feb 2020

Wipro was named as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, Daniel Barros, 25 Feb 2020

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business and Industrial IoT Consulting and Systems Integration Services 2020 Vendor Assessment. (Doc #US46120820, March 2020)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business and Industrial IoT Engineering and Managed Services 2020 Vendor Assessment. (Doc #US46121220, March 2020)

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

IT Products

IT Products Segment Revenue for the year was Rs 11.0 billion ($146.0 million 1 )

) IT Products Segment Results for the year was a loss of Rs 0.28 billion ($3.7 million 1 )

) IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.8 billion ($37.0 million 1 )

) IT Products Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.12 billion ($1.5 million1)

India business from State Run Enterprises (SRE)

India SRE Segment Revenue for the year was Rs 8.4 billion ($111.4 million 1 )

) India SRE Segment Results for the year was a loss of Rs 1.8 billion ($24.2 million 1 )

) India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.3 billion ($31.1 million 1 )

) India SRE Segment Results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.48 billion ($6.4 million1)

Please refer the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.

Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time (09:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=Wipro200415

An audio recording of the management discussions and the question and answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include,

but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to

maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India,

unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our

products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 75.39, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on March 31, 2020. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was US$1= Rs 73.95. YoY growth rates for the year ended March 31, 2020 have been computed by adjusting revenues for the year ended March 31, 2019 for the impact of divestments. Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period. IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials. The estimated impact of COVID-19 on our business is due to service discontinuity caused by inability of our employees to work from home or contract cancellations/ramp down attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2019 As at March 31, 2020 Convenience translation



into US dollar in millions



Refer footnote 1 ASSETS Goodwill 116,980 131,012 1,738 Intangible assets 13,762 16,362 217 Property, plant and equipment 70,601 81,120 1,076 Right-of-use assets – 16,748 222 Financial assets Derivative assets 173 – – Investments 6,916 9,302 123 Trade receivables 4,373 6,049 80 Other financial assets 5,146 5,881 78 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,235 1,383 18 Deferred tax assets 5,604 6,005 80 Non-current tax assets 20,603 11,414 151 Other non-current assets 15,872 11,935 158 Total non-current assets 261,265 297,211 3,941 Inventories 3,951 1,865 25 Financial assets Derivative assets 4,931 3,025 40 Investments 220,716 189,635 2,515 Cash and cash equivalents 158,529 144,499 1,917 Trade receivables 100,489 104,474 1,386 Unbilled receivables 22,880 25,209 334 Other financial assets 14,611 8,614 114 Contract assets 15,038 17,143 227 Current tax assets 7,435 2,882 38 Other current assets 23,086 22,505 299 571,666 519,851 6,895 Assets held for sale 240 – – Total current assets 571,906 519,851 6,895 TOTAL ASSETS 833,171 817,062 10,836 EQUITY Share capital 12,068 11,427 152 Securities premium reserve 533 1,275 17 Retained earnings 534,700 519,907 6,896 Share-based payment reserve 2,617 1,550 21 Other components of equity 18,198 23,299 309 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 568,116 557,458 7,395 Non-controlling interest 2,637 1,875 25 TOTAL EQUITY 570,753 559,333 7,420 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Long – term loans and borrowings 28,368 4,840 64 Derivative liabilities – 138 Lease liabilities – 12,638 168 Other financial liabilities – 151 2 Deferred tax liabilities 3,417 2,825 37 Non-current tax liabilities 11,023 13,205 175 Other non-current liabilities 5,258 7,537 100 Provisions 2 2 – Total non-current liabilities 48,068 41,336 546 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 71,099 73,202 971 Derivative liabilities 1,310 7,231 96 Trade payables and accrued expenses 88,304 78,129 1,036 Lease liabilities – 6,560 87 Other financial liabilities 644 899 12 Contract liabilities 24,768 18,775 249 Current tax liabilities 9,541 11,731 156 Other current liabilities 18,046 19,254 255 Provisions 638 612 8 Total current liabilities 214,350 216,393 2,870 TOTAL LIABILITIES 262,418 257,729 3,416 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 833,171 817,062 10,836

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended March 31, Year ended March 31, 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 Convenience



translation into US



dollar in millions



Refer footnote 1 Convenience



translation into US



dollar in millions



Refer footnote 1 Revenues 150,063 157,110 2,084 585,845 610,232 8,094 Cost of revenues (106,942) (114,133) (1,514) (413,033) (436,085) (5,784) Gross profit 43,121 42,977 570 172,812 174,147 2,310 Selling and marketing expenses (10,994) (10,295) (137) (44,510) (42,907) (569) General and administrative expenses (6,669) (7,681) (101) (35,951) (29,823) (396) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 316 993 13 3,215 3,169 42 Other operating income 1,546 395 5 4,344 1,144 15 Results from operating activities 27,320 26,389 350 99,910 105,730 1,402 Finance expenses (2,530) (1,653) (22) (7,375) (7,328) (97) Finance and other income 7,228 4,907 65 22,923 24,081 319 Share of net profit /(loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method (17) 13 – (43) 29 – Profit before tax 32,001 29,656 393 115,415 122,512 1,624 Income tax expense (7,064) (6,205) (82) (25,242) (24,799) (329) Profit for the period 24,937 23,451 311 90,173 97,713 1,295 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 24,833 23,260 308 90,031 97,218 1,288 Non-controlling interest 104 191 3 142 495 7 Profit for the period 24,937 23,451 311 90,173 97,713 1,295 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity share holders of the Company Basic 4.13 4.09 0.05 14.99 16.67 0.22 Diluted 4.12 4.07 0.05 14.95 16.62 0.22 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 6,008,783,491 5,692,835,298 5,692,835,298 6,007,376,837 5,833,384,018 5,833,384,018 Diluted 6,023,959,306 5,703,378,727 5,703,378,727 6,022,304,367 5,847,823,239 5,847,823,239

Additional Information:

Particulars Three months ended Year ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Revenue IT Services BFSI 46,690 46,612 46,043 184,457 175,262 Health BU 20,589 19,799 19,288 78,240 75,081 CBU 25,669 25,443 23,667 97,008 89,313 ENU 19,570 19,553 18,628 76,443 72,830 TECH 19,503 18,584 18,402 75,895 76,591 MFG 12,486 12,450 11,551 48,158 46,496 COMM 8,453 8,565 8,286 33,840 32,680 Total of IT Services 152,960 151,006 145,865 594,041 568,253 IT Products 2,792 2,576 2,759 11,010 12,312 ISRE 2,341 1,847 1,787 8,400 8,544 Reconciling Items 10 3 (32) (50) (49) Total Revenue 158,103 155,432 150,379 613,401 589,060 Other operating Income IT Services 395 – 1,546 1,144 4,344 Total Other Operating Income 395 – 1,546 1,144 4,344 Segment Result IT Services BFSI 8,144 8,246 9,649 34,132 33,831 Health BU 3,049 3,186 1,940 12,027 8,638 CBU 4,546 4,725 4,716 16,729 16,828 ENU 3,766 3,130 2,787 12,176 7,081 TECH 3,906 3,256 3,031 14,312 15,916 MFG 2,336 2,385 2,262 9,252 8,327 COMM 1,330 1,444 985 5,336 4,396 Unallocated (547) 1,360 1,161 2,577 3,142 Other Operating Income 395 – 1,546 1,144 4,344 Total of IT Services 26,925 27,732 28,077 107,685 102,503 IT Products 116 (140) (93) (282) (1,047) ISRE (481) (528) (775) (1,822) (1,829) Reconciling Items (171) 169 111 149 283 Total 26,389 27,233 27,320 105,730 99,910 Finance Expense (1,653) (1,844) (2,530) (7,328) (7,375) Finance and Other Income 4,907 5,370 7,228 24,081 22,923 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 13 34 (17) 29 (43) Profit before tax 29,656 30,793 32,001 122,512 115,415

The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).

IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.

The industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business Unit (Health BU), Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.

IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.

India State Run Enterprise segm

