World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands Arrives November 23

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–No living soul on Azeroth truly knows what awaits in the world beyond their own—but the heroes of the Horde and the Alliance will soon find out. Today, Blizzard Entertainment announced that World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands has a new launch date of November 23 at 3 p.m. PST (November 24 at 12 a.m. CET)!

Originally scheduled for release in late October, Shadowlands was delayed to allow more time for fine-tuning and polish based on feedback from the ongoing beta test, helping ensure players’ journey into Azeroth’s afterlife will be an epic experience at launch.

The eighth World of Warcraft expansion sends players on a journey into the Shadowlands, a realm of infinite afterlives where mortal souls go to find new purpose—or suffer eternal torment at the mercy of the Jailer in his Tower of the Damned. As players explore this otherworldly frontier, they’ll discover the fates of Warcraft legends, forge a bond with one of four Covenants who rule over the Shadowlands’ disparate domains, and ultimately confront a threat shrouded in darkness with designs to unmake the cosmos.

Blizzard today also announced dates for multiple upcoming Shadowlands-related content releases:

The Scourge Invade Azeroth November 10 – With the Helm of Domination torn apart and the sky over Icecrown shattered, the undead Scourge make a resurgence—and Azeroth’s heroes must confront this Death-born threat before it consumes the mortal world of Azeroth. This Shadowlands pre-expansion event goes live starting November 10.

Castle Nathria, the first epic 10-boss raid of Shadowlands, will be available starting December 8. The opening of the raid also signals the start of Shadowlands Raid, Mythic Dungeon, and PvP Season 1.

For Shadowlands screenshots and other World of Warcraft assets, visit https://blizzard.gamespress.com/World-of-Warcraft.

