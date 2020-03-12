Xsolla Introduces Game Developers Carnival Spring 2020

Bringing Global Games Professionals Together to Network, Learn, Make Deals in a Safe, Interactive Virtual Environment

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, the video game business engine that helps developers and publishers launch and operate games globally, today announced a first-of-its-kind virtual gaming experience – Game Developers Carnival. The virtual industry event will take place in Your World, a sandbox PC game, from April 20-21, 2020 with the goal of providing a fun, interactive setting for individuals and companies to connect and conduct business. An optional early adopter GDC Relief Fund pack will also be offered, with all proceeds going to the fund that was set up to offset costs lost by indie developers with the postponement of the GDC 2020 show originally scheduled for March 16-20 in San Francisco.

“With the numerous industry event cancellations, Xsolla wanted to help the developer/publisher community by creating the first Game Developers Carnival as a technology-driven alternative to empower individuals and companies to safely and effectively do business, in the most meta way possible,” said Alexander Agapitov, CEO of Xsolla. “We invite all video game professionals worldwide to be a part of the Carnival, whether you’re an artist, programmer, in marketing or business development…come one, come all.”

Game Developer Carnival will take place via Your World, which will allow users to build detailed 3D booths to show off their games and products, as well as mini-games and theme park simulations with exciting and competitive gameplay features. Participating developers can construct virtual booths from pre-made templates or enlist digital artists to create custom booth designs. Booths will be loaded into a virtual world where developers can engage attendees as exhibitors, host meetings, answer questions, collect resumes and more. Xsolla is partnering with matchmaking service MeetToMatch to enable participants to set up meetings using their expert scheduling platform.

To participate in Game Developers Carnival, visit www.gamedeveloperscarnival.com. The first 20 companies to sign up will receive a complimentary booth designed by a professional 3D artist.

About Your World



Your World, developed by Pantera Entertainment, is a sandbox title that allows players to build beautiful networked worlds, attractions, simulators and theme parks with exciting gameplay features. Worlds can be shared online for the community to enjoy as a multi-player social environment or as a competitive gameplay experience. With easy-to-use construction tools and extensive in-game libraries, Your World enables players to easily construct amazing environments featuring fun gameplay. For more information about Your World, visit https://www.facebook.com/YourWorldBuilder/.

About GDC Relief Fund



The GDC Relief Fund, spear-headed by new games label WINGS Interactive, has been set up in order to assist struggling game developers with non-refundable travel costs in the wake of GDC’s cancellation. Developers are invited to apply via the GDC Relief Fund website: http://wingsfund.me/gdcrelief.

About MeetToMatch



MeetToMatch is the most frequently used event networking service in the global video games industry, having worked on 22 events in 2019 alone. For over ten years, the company has ensured that people are meeting by choice rather than chance, enabling game developers to meet publishers, investors and other companies to do business and exchange knowledge. Since early 2019, the MeetToMatch service is also successfully used for online events in the gaming industry and beyond. This enables everyone globally to make connections by choice from the comfort of their homes, while removing travel costs and reducing their carbon footprint. For additional information, visit https://www.meettomatch.com/.

About Xsolla



Xsolla is the video game business engine with a set of tools and services that help developers and publishers to operate and sell more games. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Xsolla Pay Station and its #1 Anti-fraud solution, Xsolla Partner Network, Xsolla Site Builder, Xsolla Store, Xsolla Login, and Xsolla Launcher. These tools work seamlessly to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing, and monetization so developers, publishers, and platform partners can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com.

