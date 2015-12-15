Yotta Extends Infrastructure and Cloud-Hosted Workload Protection Via Partnership with Virsec

Yotta to offer Virsec’s Application-Aware Workload Protection to secure critical business data

SAN JOSE, Calif. & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virsec, the industry leader in application-aware workload protection, and Yotta Infrastructure, managed colocation and cloud service provider that operates the world’s second largest Uptime Institute Tier IV designed data center, today announced a partnership to bring end-to-end, real-time application security to Yotta’s Enterprise Cloud and Colocation customers.

Virsec will provide advanced application protection for Yotta’s customers in India, making it the company’s largest data center partnership to date. This new partnership expands Virsec’s global reach and allows Yotta’s customers to continue to store their data locally in India securely.

“We’re thrilled to expand our reach globally to help secure India’s most powerful enterprises through our largest data center partnership yet,” said Bobby Gupta, SVP & MD-International Business at Virsec. “Yotta is not only the biggest but also one of the most trusted data centers in India. Virsec is proud to partner with Yotta to ensure India’s data sovereignty.”

Security threats are a top concern in India, and Yotta is offering advanced, local security services through Virsec to its customers. As a result, the partnership eliminates the need for large enterprises to store their data internationally because of these security concerns. Virsec can detect and stop advanced attacks during runtime across the entire application stack, including the web, memory and host layers. This provides an advanced, turn-key solution for a wide range of enterprise applications that otherwise do not exist.

“Today, applications have become complex. They are hosted across cloud, virtual machines, bare-metal servers and on-premises at data centers. Protecting them requires deep visibility and consistency. Virsec provides best-in-class security controls across physical, virtualized, containerized and cloud environments. Its unique workload protection technology and experience with large enterprises stood out to us as a competitive differentiator among other security services,” said Manish Israni, EVP & CIO of Yotta.

The partnership will provide Virsec’s application-aware security capabilities to Yotta’s enterprise customers, protecting their data against attacks on workloads including but not limited to OWASP-Top10, credential-theft and evasion techniques. Yotta will also provide server security through real-time protection against known and unknown malware, file integrity monitoring, application control and real-time protection against the most advanced file-less, memory-based and zero-day attacks.

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec is the leading provider of application-aware workload protection. Virsec’s unique technology defends against the widest range of attacks, both known and unknown, with no signature or prior knowledge required. The solution secures any and all critical business applications, from legacy to COTS to custom, from the inside. Virsec is led by industry veterans with extensive leadership experience at multiple leading cybersecurity and technology companies and a long list of high-growth startups. More information is available at www.virsec.com.

About Yotta

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani group company, is a new-age Managed Data Center provider, and understands that data is at the core of our lives. They operate the largest data center parks in India, and empowers enterprises to host, manage, secure, compute, access, and analyze memories, decisions, ideas, entertainment, finances, communication, and much more.

Yotta caters to both wholesale and retail colocation markets. Besides hyper-scale Colocation solutions, Yotta also serves the vast Enterprise market – both domestic and international, which needs fully managed services and solutions. Hence, Yotta provides a complete range of Enterprise IT solutions to our customers under the Yotta Tech portfolio. The services under this portfolio include Yotta Cloud (various types of IaaS – compute, storage, network, PaaS and industry-specific SaaS services), Private Cloud, Federated Cloud, IT Management, IT Security, Network and Connectivity including Inter-DC metro fiber network and AI / IoT enabled services & solutions.

Contacts

Rhianna Daniels



603.591.7209



rhianna@compassintegrated.com