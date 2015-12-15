Yugabyte Raises $48 Million Funding Round to Accelerate Distributed SQL Enterprise Adoption and Fuel Global Expansion

Hudson River Trading Joins Rapidly Growing Roster of Enterprise Customers; Company Acquires Falarica.io to Fuel APAC R&D and Recruiting

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DistributedSQL—Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, today announced a $48 million funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with additional participation by Greenspring Associates, Dell Technologies Capital, Wipro Ventures and 8VC. Coming on the heels of a $30 million capital raise announced in June 2020, the round brings Yugabyte’s total funding to $103 million. The funding will be used to expand Yugabyte’s R&D, sales and customer functions in the EMEA and APAC markets. To support its aggressive expansion plans, Yugabyte will double its headcount in 2021.

With the new infusion of capital, Yugabyte is building out its engineering, DevOps and support staff in India, Russia and Canada. To turbo-charge these efforts, it recently acquired India-based Falarica.io to accelerate its development and recruiting efforts in the APAC region. The company is also expanding its sales teams in EMEA and APAC because of strong demand for its open source distributed SQL database, and related products and services.

Enterprise adoption of YugabyteDB continues to accelerate, particularly in the e-commerce, financial services and telecommunications verticals where geographic data distribution, transactional capabilities and horizontal scalability are critical for systems of record. Yugabyte customers include Hudson River Trading, Kroger, Narvar, Turvo, Manetu and Xignite, among others.

“Today’s business environment demands flexibility and elasticity from database solutions, and distributed SQL is now critical for any organization where developer productivity and application uptime are top priorities. YugabyteDB makes something as fundamental and feature rich as PostgreSQL truly cloud native, resilient, elastic, and distributed,” said Kannan Muthukkaruppan, Co-Founder and President, Yugabyte. “With companies of all kinds accelerating their digital transformation initiatives, technologies that help them accelerate, like YugabyteDB, are in high demand. This new round of funding will position Yugabyte to meet this increased enterprise demand and power our global expansion into key markets.”

Over the past year, organizations have transitioned more work and non-work activities to the cloud, increasing the demand for cloud-native relational database management systems to ensure data is always available and can be accessed at the lowest possible latency. Enterprises and startups in need of increased flexibility turn to YugabyteDB for its PostgreSQL-compatibility and out-of-the-box support for multi-cloud deployments, enabling them to experience the full benefits of true cloud elasticity.

“Several different trends are intersecting in the enterprise—the exponential growth of data, the acceleration of digital transformation, and the move to cloud—forcing organizations to rethink how they manage their data and creating an opportunity for organizations like Yugabyte,” said Ravi Mhatre, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. “With its unique combination of advanced RDBMS features, high availability, horizontal scalability, and ability to distribute data anywhere in the world, YugabyteDB is already the beating heart of many mission-critical global applications and will soon underpin many more. We’re excited for this next stage of the company’s growth.”

The funding will also be used to further accelerate enterprise adoption of Yugabyte’s commercial products. Yugabyte Platform, a self-managed private database-as-a-service offering available on any public, private, or hybrid cloud or Kubernetes infrastructure and Yugabyte Cloud, a fully-managed database service currently available on AWS and Google Cloud, have seen broad adoption in the past 12 months. Yugabyte also recently announced YugabyteDB 2.4, a major update including hardened enterprise-grade security features, enhanced multi-region deployment capabilities and significant performance improvements.

Yugabyte is true open source with its permissive Apache 2.0 license, a position that has helped win customers and drive strong open source community growth. Yugabyte’s open source community members have now deployed more 600,000 clusters to-date and the project’s contributor count is now over 170, with +2,600 community Slack members and over 300 certifications granted in the last 90 days.

For more information, visit www.yugabyte.com or check out the company blog: https://blog.yugabyte.com/yugabyte-secures-48m-in-funding/.

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, internet-scale applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte was named a 2020 Cool Vendor by Gartner and is backed by 8VC, Wipro Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital. www.yugabyte.com

Contacts

Allison Stokes



fama PR



617-986-5010



yugabyte@famapr.com