ZEDEDA Signs Strategic OEM Supplier Agreement with Agora to Accelerate Deployment of Edge and IoT Solutions for the Energy Market

ZEDEDA to provide edge orchestration capabilities for Agora’s IoT platform and edge computing deployments

Agora to become a preferred global reseller partner for ZEDEDA’s solution in the energy market, including integration with Agora’s industry-leading IoT platform

Integration augments Agora’s IoT platform by together solving the challenges of remotely provisioning and securing heterogeneous devices and applications, managing the full deployment lifecycle and accelerating data collection, edge analytics and transmission to the Agora cloud, along with supporting any additional on-prem or cloud requirements

Strategic partnership capitalizes on Agora’s domain expertise in the oil and gas and renewable energy industries, while ZEDEDA’s open orchestration foundation delivers flexibility, security and scalability for both brownfield and greenfield IoT and edge computing applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—ZEDEDA, the leader in orchestration for the distributed edge, today announced an integration with Agora that provides customers in the oil and gas and renewable energy industries with full lifecycle management capabilities for their edge deployments as part of Agora’s overall IoT solution portfolio.

The ability to pull timely actionable insights from edge environments like oil rigs, wells, refineries, wind turbines and solar farms can potentially save millions of dollars by reducing equipment failure and safety issues, in addition to maintaining regulatory compliance. However, these environments are often very remote locations and may have limited staff on site. Data-center orchestration solutions are not applicable because of cost, footprint, security and scale requirements, plus they require IT skills not often available in the field. Addressing these challenges requires tools specifically architected to simplify managing and securing remote edge infrastructure at scale.

ZEDEDA brings to the strategic partnership virtualization, remote management and orchestration of Agora’s IoT edge stack and legacy software loads at scale while eliminating security vulnerabilities and maximizing uptime, efficiency and ROI. An unparalleled out-of-box experience means no IT expertise is required in the field for customers to deploy any app on any edge hardware, including the Agora platform. This zero-touch deployment and provisioning greatly simplify connecting to the Agora edge AI and IoT platform and any other desired cloud or on-premises system securely to start realizing business value.

“This partnership capitalizes on the strengths of both companies,” said ZEDEDA founder and CEO Said Ouissal. “Agora has years of domain expertise in optimizing operational efficiency and productivity in the oil and gas and renewable energy industry, while ZEDEDA’s infrastructure foundation delivers flexibility and interoperability for customers to future-proof their deployments.”

ZEDEDA’s cloud-based orchestration solution helps energy customers update their operations so they can run legacy workloads such as SCADA, DCS, HMI and Historian alongside modern containerized applications such as AI and ML. The solution leverages the open-source EVE-OS from the Linux Foundation, which prevents vendor lock-in and unifies an open ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Security is at the forefront of every deployment, backed by ZEDEDA’s industry-leading zero trust security model spanning silicon to cloud. This gives customers the confidence to connect edge assets to Agora’s platform and any other required on-prem or cloud-based backend.

“Together, Agora and ZEDEDA are enabling oilfield operators to increase the sustainability of operations by reducing the carbon footprint and minimizing health and safety risks while also improving production and lowering operating costs,” said Sujit Kumar, Director of Agora Venture. “Using AI, data, and domain science, we’re creating an intelligent computing layer around legacy equipment on the operational site itself.”

As a preferred ZEDEDA partner, Agora will sell and deliver ZEDEDA’s leading orchestration solution through its Agora Marketplace, an ecosystem of oil and gas applications enabling operators to harness the power of edge intelligence from desktop or mobile-based devices.

Contact Agora or ZEDEDA to learn more and explore how the joint solution can help you address business challenges in your energy operations.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA, the leader in orchestration for the distributed edge, delivers visibility, control and security for edge computing deployments. ZEDEDA enables customers the freedom of deploying and managing any app on any hardware​ ​at scale​ ​and connecting to any cloud or on-premises systems. Distributed edge solutions require a diverse mix of technologies and domain expertise, and ZEDEDA provides customers with an open, vendor-agnostic orchestration framework that breaks down silos and provides the needed agility and futureproofing as they evolve their connected operations. Customers can now seamlessly orchestrate intelligent applications at the distributed edge to gain access to critical insights, make real-time decisions and maximize operational efficiency. ZEDEDA is a venture-backed Silicon Valley company, headquartered in San Jose, CA, with teams based in Bangalore and Pune, India and Berlin, Germany. For more information, contact info@zededa.com.

About Agora

Agora is the artificial intelligence partner for oilfield operators ready to harness the full power of edge computing and IoT. By combining decades of domain expertise with an agile approach, Agora delivers edge AI and IoT solutions to the oilfield. Agora is a venture backed by Schlumberger, the world’s leading provider of digital solutions and innovative technologies that enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry.

Contacts

Treble

Michael Kellner



zededa@treblepr.com